City of Brownsville installs eight new bus stop shelters

Bus riders in Brownsville will notice something different the next time they need a ride.

New bus stop shelters are up at eight locations. They are equipped with solar powered night time lighting for safety, as well as USB ports to charge electronic devices.

"We have 25 sites in the pipeline and in the future, we will be adding more shelters throughout the city,” said Brownsville Assistant Director of Multimodal Transport Gennie Garcia. “We're hoping to have this completed within the time frame of a year.”

The project is paid for by Community Development Block grant funds. The total cost is about $350,000.