City of Brownsville to distribute sandbags to residents, businesses this week
The city of Brownsville announced a new sandbag distribution event set for Thursday at two locations.
The distribution events will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Morningside Park and Monte Bella Park.
The sandbags are for Brownsville residents only and families will have a limit of eight bags for families and 10 bags for businesses.
IDs and a utility bill will be required to receive the sandbags.
With Hurricane season underway, residents are encouraged to be prepared and pick up sandbags before a storm develops.
