City of Combes secures $2 million grant to overhaul sewage system

The City of Combes was awarded a $2 million grant to repair most of its sewage system.

Part of the money will be used to buy power generators for all 10 of the city's sewage lift stations. Currently, none of the city’s lift stations are connected to backup power.

"If there's a lot of houses going to that manhole, it's going to overfill and everything starts going into people's houses," Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia said. "With these generators, we keep them going and we send everything to our main lift station."

Garcia says many lift stations lost power during the March 2025 floods.

Crews will also begin repairing many of the nearly 300 manhole covers across the city. The city does not yet have a start date for the repairs.