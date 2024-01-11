City of Donna breaks ground on $2.5 million road project

A major road repaving project is now underway in Donna.

The city broke ground on the $2.5 million dollar project on Monday.

"It's been a long time coming that these roads here in Donna need to be addressed," Donna Mayor David Moreno said.

The city plans to redo 20 miles of roads in the city. The first street getting paved is South Avenue between 1st and 5th Street.

The city says it's expected to be finished in around 10 days.