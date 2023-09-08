City of Edinburg approves pay raise for city employees
Edinburg city leaders approved raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15.
"We're doing, across the board, a 3% increase to all our employees," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said. “We've been going through our budget process, and it's just about being fiscally responsible, not just to our residents, but also to our employees,"
Efforts to raise the minimum wage in Edinburg began last year when the non-profit La Union del Pueblo Entero teamed up with the organization Ground Game Texas.
“We just wanna make sure that wages are matching the inflation that's occurring,” LUPE Director of Civic engagement Michael Mireles said.
Both organizations gathered signatures for a petition requesting the pay raise that was presented to the city. Legalities with the city's charter initially prevented the petition from being accepted.
The next step for the city is to adopt its new budget.
The pay hike will happen in phases, and all city employees should see that raise by fiscal year 2026 if commissioners approve the budget.
