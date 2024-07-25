City of Edinburg hosting workshop over comprehensive plan

The city of Edinburg wants the community to get involved as they come up with a new long-term plan for the city.

"The comprehensive plan is the city's official guide to make decisions about the growth and development of the city," Edinburg Director of Planning and Zoning Jaime Acevedo said.

The city is hosting a workshop on Wednesday for public participation.

Anyone can attend, and the goal is to hear the public's concerns about issues in the city and brainstorm solutions.

"Whether they want more parks for the area, whether they want better roads, whether they want better jobs, it's pretty broad and open to just about anything in the community," Acevedo said.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Edinburg City Hall and residents can also give feedback in August when the plan is being drafted.