City of Edinburg shuts off water to Spring Valley subdivision for repairs

By: Claudia Garcia

The city of Edinburg said water service at the Spring Valley subdivision will be shut off for repairs.

Residents living in that subdivision, located near Jackson Road and Chapin Street, will be the only ones affected.

The city said the repairs will take up to six hours and water service should return at around 6 p.m.

