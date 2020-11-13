The City of Edinburg unveiled the "Hometown of Heroes" mural on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day.

Juan Escamilla, an army veteran and Edinburg firefighter said it was a great honor to see the mural.

"I hadn't seen it and it shows great honor to the hometown heroes here and also to the city and Edinburg and the whole Rio Grande Valley," Escamilla said.

The mural is located outside Fire Station 3 on 1221 E. University Drive.

