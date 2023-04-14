City of Edinburg, UTRGV looking for volunteers to help with Vietnam memorial pop-up exhibit

The city of Edinburg and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are looking for volunteers to help with their pop-up Vietnam veteran's memorial exhibit.

The exhibit, "The Wall that Heals," will be set up at the Ebony Hills Golf Club, located at 300 W Palm Dr. in Edinburg, from Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23.

More than 150 veterans from South Texas who fought and died in Vietnam will be among the people honored at the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The volunteers would help line the streets as the memorial arrives into the city, and help set it up.

Anyone interested can call 956-383-624,6 or visit the city of Edinburg's website.