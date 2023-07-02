City of Elsa celebrates 95th birthday

The city of Elsa has been around for 95 years. Officials say to celebrate the milestone, the city is hosting a 5k run on Saturday, March 19.

Mayor Alonzo Perez says Elsa started as a booming city, but it became stagnant after the Texas and New Orleans Railroad shut down.

However, Perez says in the last 10 years, things have started to turn around for Elsa, and plans are in place to continue growing.

"We've been working on a park here, for the city, a linear park, 22 acres," Perez said. "It's supposed to have all the amenities to bring people in, and [for] people to walk in the community, there's going to be a splash pad. That's one of the largest things that we're trying to do."

Perez says the city has established the proper infrastructure to support future growth.

Correction: The run is scheduled for March 19, not March 12.