City of Elsa offers free face masks to residents who completed 2020 Census

ELSA — The City of Elsa is giving out face masks to residents who show proof they have completed the 2020 Census.

Last week, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the delta area of Hidalgo County had a low census response rate of less than 10%. Elsa Mayor Alonzo Perez says they started distributing masks about four days ago.

“The census is going to help us pave more streets, get funding. Get the kind of funding for the people. Everybody needs to be counted. It benefits the whole city. It’s going to benefit everybody,” said Perez.

Face masks are being distributed at city hall. This effort is only for residents of Elsa who completed the 2020 Census.

The mayor says they plan to continue handing out face masks as long as they can. Residents are go by city hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.