City of Harlingen advises caution as Javelinas spotted near homes

Javelinas are being spotted in Harlingen.

The city says it's not unusual for this time of year and some people are seeing them right outside their home.

Along the banks of the Arroyo Colorado, it's not unusual to spot wildlife.

But for Vernon Canville, who lives near the river, sightings are getting a little too close for comfort.

"If your dog gets out and starts barking at five or six [Javelinas], he will get killed. They have tusks on them that are just razor sharp," Canville said.

Canville says he's lived near the river for less than a year. While he expected to see wildlife, he never expected to see Javelinas.

"It was in the evening. It wasn't dark but the sun was going down," Canville said. "We had been told that there were Javelinas out here about a month before I moved in."

The city says there is a reason for that.

"For us, it seems to be more seasonal in talking with Texas Parks and Wildlife, they are pretty much year round," Harlingen Health Director Shannon Harvill said.

Officials say it's more common to see Javelinas near bodies of water like the Arroyo Colorado; that's where they find food and shelter.

And for people who live nearby, that means these animals may wander into their neighborhood.

"Texas Parks and Wildlife says we cannot trap them or relocate them. If they're confined to a particular area, we can shoo them out of the area," Harvill said.

The city says they're working closely with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"When we do get those calls, we usually try to talk to citizens and coordinate with TPWL biologists, who will give them ideas on what they can do to deter Javelinas from their property," Harvill said.

The city says there are no reports of Javelinas hurting anyone or of any property damaged, but with sightings ongoing, Canville says awareness is key,

"They're not going to hurt you if you leave them alone," Canville said.

The city says they're working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to educate the public on how to stay safe.

If you see a Javelina, call Harlingen Animal Control at 956-216-5220.

Watch the video above for the full story.