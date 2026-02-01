City of Hidalgo renames historical committee
The City of Hidalgo Historical Committee is now the City of Hidalgo Historical Commission.
The transition means the commission will now be able to secure state funding for major restoration projects for the city’s historical buildings.
“The grant process is really difficult; some of them require a lot of time,” Hidalgo Historic Preservation Officer Charlie Barrios said. “Some of them require specialized wording and work, so now that we have the commission, it's way easier."
The historical commission's first meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Hidalgo's Historic District.
