City of Hidalgo to build new water well
Related Story
Hidalgo city crews will soon start building the city’s ninth water well.
Most of the drinking water in the city comes from underground, and the city said an increase in building permits and subdivision developments led to the need for the new water well.
“If the well is not built, we probably have to curtail some of the development at some point, but at this point with this new water well, and with the growth that we are having, we're about balanced in the needs that we have,” Hidalgo City Manager Julian Gonzalez said.
A mix of federal and local grants will pay for the $400,000 project. Construction is set to begin in early February 2026.
News
Hidalgo city crews will soon start building the city’s ninth water well. Most of the drinking water in the... More >>
News Video
-
Mariachi Cascabel sharpens sound ahead of state competition
-
Crowd gathers for release of 300 cold-stunned sea turtles at South Padre...
-
Roma ISD's Gladiator Arena receiving $10 million in upgrades
-
Starr County resident speaks out over illegal dump site
-
Sheriff: Former Cameron County jailer brought drugs into facility for $700
Sports Video
-
PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signs with Schreiner University softball
-
UTRGV WBB defense puts up best performance of the season in win...
-
UTRGV MBB details spark behind longest conference winning streak since 2020
-
Mission Veterans Lady Patriots outlast Nixon in clutch win
-
Playmaker: Kennedy Kaiser finishing off historic run at McAllen Memorial