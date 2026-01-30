x

City of Hidalgo to build new water well

By: Santiago Caicedo

Hidalgo city crews will soon start building the city’s ninth water well.

Most of the drinking water in the city comes from underground, and the city said an increase in building permits and subdivision developments led to the need for the new water well.

“If the well is not built, we probably have to curtail some of the development at some point, but at this point with this new water well, and with the growth that we are having, we're about balanced in the needs that we have,” Hidalgo City Manager Julian Gonzalez said.

A mix of federal and local grants will pay for the $400,000 project. Construction is set to begin in early February 2026.

