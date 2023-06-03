City of McAllen searching for artist to paint 400-foot mural
The city of McAllen is calling on local artists to step forward.
They want someone to paint a more than 400-foot mural located along Pecan Boulevard and 2nd Street.
It's part of the city's Keep McAllen Beautiful initiative. They're partnering with the state's Don't Mess With Texas campaign that is focused on litter prevention.
For more information on how to submit an application, go to keepmcallenbeautiful.com.
