City of McAllen seeking public input for comprehensive plan

The city of McAllen is looking for the public’s input on future projects.

On Tuesday, the city held the first of several community meetings where city leaders and employees were on hand to help residents engage with the city’s comprehensive plan, the city's guide for the future of McAllen.

McAllen's planning and zoning director, Edgar Garcia, says the city does this every 20 to 30 years. “We're going to talk about transportation, parks, infrastructure, land use, zoning, all that good stuff,” Garcia said. “We want to know what the public has to think, what have we done good and where could we improve, and that's why we want the public out there to come out."

The city plans to hold two more meetings, but has yet to set dates.

Those wishing to provide input can do so online.