City of McAllen seeking residents' input on 2040 comprehensive plan

The city of McAllen wants input from residents on areas of improvement for the next 20 years.

During the next 15 months, a third-party company will come up with a 300-page report full of suggestions that will guide city commissioners on making better decisions.

The comprehensive plan will help guide decisions related to transportation, infrastructure, land use, parks, economic development, community identity, development standards and incentives and implementation.

"The big emphasis in this comprehensive plan will be drainage," McAllen's planning director Edgar Garcia said.

McAllen residents can participate in the survey at mcallen2040.com.

The survey will be open to residents for the next 15 months.