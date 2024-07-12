City of Mercedes donates fire equipment to Reynosa

The city of Mercedes is giving a surplus fire truck and more than 80 fire coats to their counterparts in Reynosa.

The two cities are in different countries, but still just 20 miles apart.

"It's in the best interest for not only our community but our neighboring community that's in need of this equipment," Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. said.

Reynosa's mayor says the donation is a symbol of the growing relationship between the two cities.

"It's beautiful to have a relationship with the city of Mercedes. It unites us on both sides of the border and helps us," Reynosa Mayor Carlos Ortiz said.

The Mercedes fire truck had been in service since the late 90s; the truck was retired close to two years ago.