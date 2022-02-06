City of Mission employees out sick due to COVID-19

More than 70 employees from the city of Mission are out due to COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19, officials said during a city council meeting.

However, city officials say there is no need for concern.

Mission's Risk Management Director Robert Hinojosa says this is not the most significant impact the city has felt due to the coronavirus.

Hinojosa says during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 200 city employees tested positive for COVID-19 or needed to quarantine.

"We're going to stay on our toes. Here at the city of Mission, we [stay] on top of CDC guidelines. We [stay] on top of what the FDA says," Hinojosa said. "But I would say we're definitely planned and better-prepared than we were— when this whole thing started."

The main departments affected by the shortage are the city's police and fire units. In order to close up that gap, schedules are being shifted around, and some are having to work overtime.

While firefighters are said to be the only department requiring employees to work overtime, business is running as usual.

"At no time is the city of Mission being uncovered or any calls being delayed at this time," said Mike Silvia with the Mission Firefighters Association.

There's an estimated 100 employees who are unvaccinated in the city of Mission.

Watch the video above for the full story.