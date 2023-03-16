City of Mission holding Spring Break 'staycation' events

The city of Mission is hosting several Spring Break events for families who don't want to battle the crowds at South Padre Island.

The free events are meant to give families a fun and safe alternative to Spring Break travel. The first event was held Monday.

“We know it's difficult financially for parents to travel during Spring Break,” Mission spokeswoman Kenia Gomez said. “Kids are at home, we want to keep them entertained and having a good time. So this is why we're doing this, so they don't have to spend any money."

Plenty of families from all over the Valley came out to take advantage of all the activities, which included mechanical rides and inflatables.

Monday's event was the first of three staycation events happening throughout the city this week.

The next staycation event is on Wednesday, March 15 at Nell Tolle Park.

The last one is set for Friday, March 17 at Bannworth Park.

