City of Mission holds inaugural state of the city address

The city of Mission’s infrastructure and commercial growth was highlighted during a Wednesday state of the city address.

Mission Mayor Norie Garza discussed her first year as mayor, and her plans for the future, during what she said was the city’s first-ever state of the city address.

“I'm looking forward to this next year, we're gonna get a lot done,” Garza said.

A main concern for the city is drainage, and Garza said taking care of those issues is a first step for the city before they move forward.

“We've been working really diligently with the drainage projects,” Garza said. “Once that gets alleviated, I think we can move on to other projects."

Another service Garza highlighted were the steps the city is taking to expand their EMS services.

Mayor Garza said the city is looking to add at least three more ambulances within a year.

Mission City Manager Randy Perez says holding a state of the city address is important to keep community members in the loop about their city.

“It promotes transparency, so we want to continue annually,” Perez said. “It's a great opportunity to have community engagement."

Watch the video above for the full story.