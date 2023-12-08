City of Mission hosting community health fair
Related Story
The city of Mission will be hosting their annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair on Friday.
Free health screenings, blood work and flu vaccines are among the services being provided at the fair.
The Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair is set for Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mission Event Center — located at 200 N. Shary Road.
The event is being organized by the Greater Mission chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
The wellness fair is open to the public.
“We want to maintain a healthy community, and we know not everybody has access to healthcare,” Greater Mission chamber of Commerce Vice President Carlos “CJ” Sanchez said. “It's just gearing everybody up for the New Year and making sure we're all in good health."
Those who want blood work must call ahead at 956-585-2727 to make an appointment and fast for 12 hours.
News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in December 2023
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Interim appointed after Alamo police chief resigns
-
Mission bar owner and son sentenced after forcing migrants into sex work
-
McAllen police: 2 dead in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Former quarterback for Donna HS 1961 state championship team reacts to Charger’s...
-
Selvera saves own HS football career