City of Mission hosting community health fair

The city of Mission will be hosting their annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair on Friday.

Free health screenings, blood work and flu vaccines are among the services being provided at the fair.

The Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair is set for Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mission Event Center — located at 200 N. Shary Road.

The event is being organized by the Greater Mission chamber of Commerce and other organizations.

The wellness fair is open to the public.

“We want to maintain a healthy community, and we know not everybody has access to healthcare,” Greater Mission chamber of Commerce Vice President Carlos “CJ” Sanchez said. “It's just gearing everybody up for the New Year and making sure we're all in good health."

Those who want blood work must call ahead at 956-585-2727 to make an appointment and fast for 12 hours.