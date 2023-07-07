x

City of Mission warns of fake Facebook account

The city of Mission is warning residents of a fake social media page.

The city says someone is operating a fake city of Mission account on Facebook and using it to offer prizes to people.

There is a link people have to click on, but the city says it isn't them. The links are suspicious and there are no prizes.

