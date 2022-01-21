City of Pharr honors fallen police officer

The city of Pharr held a dedication ceremony to honor a fallen officer.

Sgt. Jorge Luis Garcia's end of watch was Aug. 9th, 2013.

He was killed in a car crash on his way to a meeting at the Pharr International Bridge.

On Wednesday, a plaque with Garcia's badge number was unveiled and will now be on display permanently for the community to share.

Family, fellow officers and city commissioners gathered at the ceremony to share memories of Garcia's life as a family man and an officer.

“Sgt. Garcia was a 27-year veteran with the Pharr Police Department,” Pharr assistant police chief Joel Robles said. “He was able to coach and mentor and teach a lot of our younger staff at the time."

The plaque is displayed at 300 W Hall Acres Road in Pharr.