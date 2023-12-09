City of Pharr names new city manager
The city of Pharr has named Dr. Jonathan Flores as its new city manager.
The announcement was made Monday in a press release.
Flores had been filling in as interim city manager since earlier this year. He is a Pharr native and has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.
Flores was previously the chief of police for the city of Alton.
