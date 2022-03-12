City of Pharr offers reflective address plaques for disabled residents or those above 65

Pharr city leaders want to make it easier for first responders to identify street and home addresses faster.

Residents who are disabled or above 65 can sign up to receive a customized reflective address plaque put on their mailbox for free.

"When it comes to issues of safety and getting there fast, you know a lot of time officers or medics are spending two or three minutes looking for those address numbers on the floor, the mailboxes or trying to guess," Steve Guerrero with the Pharr Police Department said.

Residents interested in signing up can visit the Pharr City Hall located on South Cage Blvd and request an application from the Code Enforcement Department.