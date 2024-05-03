City of San Juan seeking input on downtown revitalization plan

The city of San Juan is seeking to breathe life back into the downtown area, and they’re asking for help from residents.

The city launched a “Downtown Development Plan Survey” to ask the public what changes they’d like to see.

According to San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona, responses from residents will help the city plan their revitalization project to bring more people and businesses downtown.

“The whole purpose of this is to make sure when we get the visitors coming to San Juan, that we capture these people here, spend money here in San Juan instead of going somewhere else," Arjona said.

The survey is in English and Spanish. The deadline to participate in the online survey is midnight, Wednesday, May 1.

To view the survey in English, click here.

To view the survey in Spanish, click here.

The city will also hold a workshop for residents on the revitalization plan set for Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard St.

A second workshop will be held at the same location for business owners on Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m.