City of Weslaco approves plans for new public library

The city of Weslaco is moving forward with plans to build a new public library.

“It's going to be an addition to the existing library that we have,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “There will be some renovations done to some of the old library, but it’s pretty much going to be a new library."

The price tag for the project is nearly $11 million.

The city will pay for it with a bond approved by voters in 2021.

"It's a lot of the sales tax and property taxes the way it gets paid back,” Gonzalez said. “Weslaco is growing, so we are able to pay back what we borrow."

The current library is more than 40 years old, and Mayor Gonzalez says it's time to grow as a city.

The next step is to find a construction company for the project. That process starts in March.

