Classes at La Feria ISD cancelled due to damaged TV tower

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

Classes across La Feria ISD will be cancelled Friday due to a leaning TV tower, the district announced.

The 1,337-foot tall tower caused the Thursday cancellation of classes at David G. Sanchez Elementary School.

The district says the tower — located south of La Feria — is leaning ever so slightly to the southeast after two of the 24 cables that held it up snapped this week.

Classes at La Feria ISD will resume on monday, March 18, the district added.

The city advised people living within the radius of the tower to evacuate.

In a press release to Channel 5 News, Nexstar Media Group — the owner of the tower and operators of Valley Central — says "the tower is designed to collapse in a downward spiral limited to 150 yard radius."

La Feria City Manager Frank Rios says the company first needs to figure out if they can salvage it.

“If they determine that the antenna itself is not salvageable, then it will have to come down,” Rios said. “They’re planning on doing a controlled demolition, which involves all of us."

Nexstar has set up accommodations for those who do not have a place to relocate at the Texas Inn, located at 1202 North Main Street.

Nexstar VP and General Manager Jeff Miller said residents only have to go up to the front desk and say they are part of the Nexstar group, and a room will be assigned to them for two nights.

Rios says 19 families went to a local hotel as a precaution.

The city is reimbursing them.

Rios added that a final decision will be made Friday morning to repair the cables.