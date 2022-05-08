Clean Up Underway in Laredo Following Storm

LAREDO – An international bridge was forced to close and several homes in a subdivision were damaged following a severe storm in Laredo.

Workers and families are currently cleaning up the debris.

“You couldn’t see anything. It was just like white, wind and water,” Alejandra Dabalos said.

Dabalos said she was watching her niece and daughter at the time of the storm. She quickly took them to safety in a closet.

“We went here and started moving everything out of the way and we’re in there,” she said.

The homeowner showed CHANNEL 5 NEWS the remains of her daughter’s room.

“I got here and I went upstairs and saw the damage and all the water in the house,” she said. “This never happens in Laredo.”

City officials said 80 mile per hour straight line winds carried on down the street.

Truck driver Miguel Garcia crosses the World Trade Bridge everyday bringing in fresh vegetables to the area.

“What would take us one hour, is now taking us up a half a day to cross, up to five hours. It’s causing a problem just going back and forth,” he said.

Families and workers said they will be ready for another possible storm.

People said the electricity is back on in the subdivision. We’ll continue to keep track of the cleanup.