Cleaning crews: The unsung heroes amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors, nurses and medical professionals — celebrated for their sacrifices in the ongoing battling against the coronavirus, but what about the unsung heroes?

Cleaning crews at hospitals are armed with disinfecting gear and suited in personal protective equipment.

Velma Iris Villarreal worked at McAllen Medical Center for three years before working at McAllen Heart Hospital. For her, the job has always been about keeping people safe. Since she works in areas where COVID-19 patients are, she can’t leave her home outside of work.

Villarreal says she does fear exposure to the virus, but is optimistic everything will be okay.

