Cleanup underway after recent cold front results in thousands of dead fish in South Padre Island

For residents in the Morningside Drive neighborhood in South Padre Island, a typically peaceful view of the bay has been anything but for the last few days.

“The seagulls and the pelicans were going crazy right here in front of the dock,” Mike Wahl said. “When we looked, we could see hundreds, thousands of fish floating on the water, and the birds were going after them."

Wahl and his wife, Kathy, said the dead fish that have floated to the surface of the water have created a foul odor that started over the weekend.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department investigated the situation and said the fish kill was caused by last week’s cold snap.

“Unfortunately, those temperatures kept dropping, and these fish stayed in here and it got too cold for them,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Ecologist Willy Cupit said.

Cupit said most of the dead fish are striped mullets, a fish typically used as bait.

When fish die, they first sink to the bay floor. But eventually they'll float to the surface, cCpit said.

South Padre Island city leaders are also monitoring the fish kill. In a statement, a city spokesperson said shoreline crews are working to collect and dispose of the dead fish.

Read the statement in full below:

"The City of South Padre Island Shoreline Department is actively monitoring and addressing a fish kill event occurring along the Laguna Madre bayside. Due to the rapid drop in water temperature, local fish populations have become cold-stunned, leading to significant mortality in the shallow bay waters.

Shoreline crews are actively working to collect and dispose of dead fish from the bay areas to mitigate environmental and sanitation impacts. The public is strongly advised not to collect or consume any dead or lethargic fish found in the water or along the shore. These fish may potentially harbor bacteria or have been exposed to toxins as a result of the decomposition process.

The City of South Padre Island remains committed to maintaining the beauty and health of our coastal environment. We appreciate the public's patience as our teams work through the cleanup process in these challenging weather conditions."

Members of the public are being warned to stay away and not touch the dead fish because they may be carrying bacteria.

Those wanting to report a fish kill event can call the Texas Parks & Wildlife Kills and Spills Team at 512-389-4848.

