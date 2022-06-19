Clear or mesh backpacks required for all students at Mission CISD

Clear or mesh backpacks will be required for students at the Mission Consolidated Independent School District for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district says the move is being done as an added security measure.

“We work on safety and security improvements every year,” Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez said in a statement. “Some of those improvements are more visible than others, especially as they impact how we go about our school day. We are currently looking at lessons learned from more recent events to make adjustments to what we will implement this coming school year.”

Clear backpacks were provided to elementary students in the spring semester.

Supply chain issues delayed the arrival of mesh backpacks for junior and high school students, officials said.

The district said the backpacks have arrived and will be provided to all junior high and high school students for the new school year.

