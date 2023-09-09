Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off

Those in the Edinburg area today may have seen a reminder to buckle up thanks to a 17-foot-tall video message board.

The video board stood out at the Walmart supercenter off Expressway 281 in Edinburg. Law enforcement was also there as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Click It or Ticket campaign.

There were 71 vehicle traffic crashes in the Rio Grande Valley in 2020 in which drivers or passengers who were not using a seat belt suffered fatal or serious injuries.

Law enforcement will also conduct an enforcement campaign against unbuckled drivers from May 24 to June 6 as the summer driving season starts.