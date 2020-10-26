Home
Acting secretary of Homeland Security to visit McAllen, 'celebrate' border wall on Thursday
The acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to visit McAllen on Thursday to "celebrate the historic completion of 400 miles of new...
Border Patrol agents find 13-year-old Honduran boy, 7-month-old brother in group of migrants
Border Patrol agents found a 13-year-old Honduran boy...
Hidalgo County reports 4 cases of West Nile virus and 3 cases of Dengue Fever
Hidalgo County announced on Monday that four people...
Sports
First and Goal Friday for 10/23; Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Friday for October 23rd Non-District Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6 Brownsville Veterans 14, PSJA Southwest 13 Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio...
First and Goal: Thursday 10/22 - Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Thursday 10/22 District...
Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Porter Cowboys
BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys haven't made the...
Community
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca de la calle Trenton y Bicentennial. Ahora hay una nueva opción para tener una vida más activa....
En San Benito Alerta contra presuntos estafadores
Alerta contra presuntos estafadores. Autoridades en San...
Estudiante de la semana
De pequeños todos soñamos con lo que vamos...
Hechos Valle
La Patrulla Fronteriza encontró el sábado a un niño hondureño de 13 años y a su hermano de 7 meses
Los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza localizan a varios niños no acompañados, incluido un niño de 7 meses que viaja con su hermano adolescente. El...
Prevenga la influeza (gripe)
La influenza y el COVID 19 son enfermedades...
Candidatos Alcaldía Mercedes
Falta poco para la elección general y cada...
Clima 12:00 p.m. oct. 23, 2020
News Video
Sunday Shooting kills one man in Brownsville
Trail of Terror in Pharr kicks off today
Brownsville residents protest against Migrant Protection Protocols program
Photographer's Perspective: First and goal coverage
State of Chihuahua now considered coronavirus hotspot
Sports Video
First and Goal Friday: 10/23
First and Goal: Thursday 10/22
Two-A-Days: San Benito Greyhounds
Two-A-Days: Porter Cowboys
Two-A-Days: Rowe Warriors