Clima 5:00 p.m. viernes enero, 08,2021

$16 million sidewalk installation project underway in Brownsville
A $16 million sidewalk installation project is underway in Brownsville. Crews are installing sidewalks along Dana Avenue due to schools in the area — and...
Historic Brownsville building undergoing renovation
First built in 1925, the historic Samano Building...
Avelo Airlines extends schedule for West Coast flights
Avelo Airlines is extending their West Coast schedule...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024: Mostly cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024: Sunny and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month. The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Guardaparques del condado Cameron solicitan más fondos estatales para patrullaje
Un hallazgo inusual se reportó este martes 30 de enero en la costa de la Isla del Padre, luego que 25 paquetes de cocaína fueron encontrados...
30 de enero 2024: Clima fresco para esta noche
Para seguir a Valeria Lopez en su página...
Realizan proyectos de mejora vial en las calles de Brownsville
Este martes 30 de enero, los funcionarios de...
Clima 5:00 p.m. viernes enero, 08,2021
