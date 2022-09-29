Home
WATCH LIVE: Edinburg police to provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting
Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala will hold a press conference Thursday at 2:00 p.m. to provide an update about the man killed in an officer-involved shooting....
Pet of the Week: Diana
Pharr authorities investigating cause of tractor-trailer fire
Pharr officials are investigating why a tractor-trailer went...
Weather
Sept. 29, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sept. 27, 2022: Temperatures in low 90s
Sports
PSJA North Defenseman Tackles Open-Heart Surgery
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North defensive end Andrew Rodriguez made his first career start last week against Edinburg Vela. One year before that, he had open-heart...
Lady Rattlers rattle the rest
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland's volleyball team is on...
Playmakers - Week 5
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Community
Pet of the Week: Diana
Pump Patrol - Sept. 26, 2022
Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino
Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School...
Hechos Valle
El número 988 de la línea de vida suicida ve un aumento en las llamadas
Ante la implementación de una linea nacional contra el suicidio en el mes de julio se duplicaron el número de llamadas de personas en busca de...
La embajada de Estados Unidos urge a los estadounidenses a abandonar Rusia
La embajada de Estados Unidos en Moscú urge...
La comisión europea anunció nuevas sanciones en contra de Rusia
Las nuevas sanciones apuntarán a "aquellos involucrados en...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Clima 7:00 a.m. lunes, enero 11, 2021
Pet of the Week: Diana
Pharr authorities investigating cause of tractor-trailer fire
South Texas Health System in McAllen to host pink parade to raise...
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing $7,500 from hair salon in...
New 988 suicide lifeline number sees increase in calls
Band of the Week: Week 5
PSJA North Defenseman Tackles Open-Heart Surgery
Playmakers Week 5 Part 1
Lady Rattlers rattle the rest
Power Poll- Week 6