Clima 7:00 a.m. martes, febrero 02, 2021

Lisa Graves elected to vacated South Padre Island city council seat, unofficial results show
Unofficial election results show Lisa Graves received a majority of votes in the South Padre Island Place 5 city council seat. The Saturday special election...
UPDATE: Pharr interchange reopens after home was stuck there
UPDATE: On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 7:30...
Valley groups win appeal in lawsuit over SpaceX beach closures
A July 2022 ruling from Cameron County's 445th...
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024: Warm & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024: Late storms with temperatures in the 80's
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024: Stray AM shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Alex Del Barrio Signs Off as KRGV Sports Director
Today was Alex Del Barrio's final sportscast with KRGV. Watch the video above to watch his final on-air good bye as he leaves KRGV and will...
UIL unveils 2024-2026 realignment
The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment...
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Knob-tailed gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Resultados no oficiales: Lisa Graves elegida al puesto del concejo municipal de la Isla del Padre Sur
Este sábado 3 de febrero los resultados electorales no oficiales muestran que Lisa Graves recibió la mayoría de votos en el escaño del concejo municipal de...
Grupos del Valle ganan apelación en demanda por cierres de playas de SpaceX
El jueves 1 de febrero, el Decimotercero Tribunal...
Reabren el intercambio de Pharr tras el bloqueo ocasionado por una casa atascada
Actualización: El sábado 3 de febrero de 2024...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Clima 7:00 a.m. martes, febrero 02, 2021
Pharr police: Home being transported stuck on the interchange
Mercedes man sentenced in fatal 2021 shooting
Harlingen Bazaar boosting local small businesses
Suspended Donna police chief to be reinstated
Consumer Reports: Vacuum buying guide
Alex Del Barrio Signs Off as KRGV Sports Director
UIL realignment 2024 revealed Thursday in Edinburg
UIL realignment 2024 set to be revealed Thursday
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court