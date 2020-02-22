Clima actual 6:00 pm

Home
News
South Padre Island beach cleanup event
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - Plastics and litter are piling up on South Padre Island. Several organizations are coordinating a cleanup to remove as much trash...
DEA launches operation to combat meth smuggling
PHARR - Southern border agents have seizes more...
Teen dating violence prevention program in Weslaco
WESLACO - It's part of a violence prevention...
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
5 on 5: February 21st
WESLACO - 11 Valley girls basketball teams took the court Friday night for area round playoff games. Edinburg and Weslaco were the only winners. ...
Back In Business: Vipers Top Texas 132-124
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team rallied...
Valley Native Qualifies For U.S.Olympic Marathon Trials
WESLACO - PSJA North grad Starla Garcia has...
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Contests
Somos Noticias
Resumen de Fútbol Escolar 21 de Febrero
DONNA - Los Redskins de Donna derrotaron a Porter por penales. Las chicas de Porter vencieron a Donna por penales. Vea el video para...
Concientización sobre VIH en el Valle
WESLACO - En los Estados Unidos se estima...
Depto. de bomberos de Mission usa aplicación para ubicar hidrantes
MISSION - El departamento de bomberos de Mission...
Corazon del Valle
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Clima actual 6:00 pm
Radar
7 Days
