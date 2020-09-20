Clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine seeks volunteers

Centex Studies is recruiting people in the Rio Grande Valley to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Nearly 500 people have agreed to participate in the clinical trial. Centex is looking for 1,200 more.

Centex is searching for Hispanic and African American adults aged 18 to 64 years old with pre-existing conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Patients will receive $90 for attending six to seven clinical visits within two years and additional compensation for keeping diaries.

Watch the video for the full story.