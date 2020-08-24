Coast Guard Advises Boaters Carry Radios Following Boating Incident Victim’s Death

PORT MANSFIELD – The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office confirms one of the two victims in a boating incident off Port Mansfield died.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew was sent out to a report of a capsized boat last Thursday.

Two men were taken to a local hospital, according to the agency.

The Willacy County sheriff says the name of the man who died is not yet known.

Following last week’s incident, the Coast Guard is urging boaters to carry a radio while on the water.

Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jason Cross says a VHF radio can get reception in areas where cell phones cannot.

He says if you’re off South Padre Island and are having trouble, you can tune into Channel 16 and report what’s going on.

The Coast Guard spokesperson also advises you check current weather conditions and forecasted weather when out on the water.

