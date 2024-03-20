Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Thanksgiving week is well underway which means much of the same for high school basketball.
A few teams from Corpus Christi came down to the valley for the Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic at Los Fresnos United.
The day started off with the Los Fresnos Falcons losing to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 73-56. Both Harlingen schools took wins over Ray and King.
Click the video above for highlights to the final two games.
