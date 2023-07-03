x

Cocaine found in shoes of passenger during traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine hidden in the shoes of a man during a traffic stop in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 732 and south frontage on Friday where they noticed the driver and passenger seemed “highly nervous” and displayed “odd” behavior, a news release stated.

“After a thorough search, the passenger was ordered to take off his shoes and two bags with a white powdery substance were located,” the release stated.

The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Omar Eduardo Cadena, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Cadena remains in custody while the driver of the vehicle was released, according to the sheriff’s office. 

