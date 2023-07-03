Cocaine found in shoes of passenger during traffic stop
Related Story
A traffic stop led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine hidden in the shoes of a man during a traffic stop in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 732 and south frontage on Friday where they noticed the driver and passenger seemed “highly nervous” and displayed “odd” behavior, a news release stated.
“After a thorough search, the passenger was ordered to take off his shoes and two bags with a white powdery substance were located,” the release stated.
The passenger, identified as 23-year-old Omar Eduardo Cadena, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cadena remains in custody while the driver of the vehicle was released, according to the sheriff’s office.
News
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp