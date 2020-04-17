College Campus Ready for Campus Carry

MCALLEN - New rules are in for students and staff at South Texas College. This includes all Texas community colleges.

The campus carry law goes into effect on Tuesday.

The gun-free signs are posted next to the admission board room. It's another rule faculty and students have to follow.

"I don't like it at all,” said South Texas College student Julia Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a criminal justice major taking her first courses this summer. She feels the college is already safe.

"There's police departments over there. I always see security here. I feel good,” said Rodriguez.

Other students embrace the law and are ready to get licensed to conceal carry.

"I would personally bring it because, you know, I will be scared. I panic a lot. There's people that are stronger that could defend themselves. I'm a girl. I'm skinny. I’m not going to be able to defend myself,” said STC senior Janette Garcia.

South Texas College President Dr. Shirley Reed said they will follow the law. They had a plan in action for about two years.

"What we have to deal with is concealed carry on five campuses all across Hidalgo and Starr County,” said Reed.

Reed said college officials worked with faculty, students and created tasks forces to help designate free zones.

"The areas we have designated as gun free are early college high schools, our child care development center, polling places, the board room and testing because of the testing providers require it will be a gun-free environment,” said Reed.

The new law states license holders must carry their weapon on them or have it a locked inside their vehicle.

Reed said if students have an issue with the new law, they can reach out campus police. They will handle any suspicious activity as a full investigation.

Read the campus rule: https://www.southtexascollege.edu/about/notices/campus-carry.html