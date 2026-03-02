Combes Police Department seize more than $150,000 during traffic stop

The Combes Police Department seized $152,660 from a tractor-trailer following a traffic stop, according to Police Chief Patrick Quill.

Quill said the incident occurred on Feb. 27 at around 10:30 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a commercial tractor-trailer for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers noticed inconsistencies with the vehicle and requested a K-9 unit to assist, according to Quill.

The K-9 unit alerted officers to the possible presence of contraband. After a thorough search, officers discovered the money hidden inside the truck, according to Quill.

The money was seized and the incident remains under investigation.