Commissioners approve to move forward to hire new Lyford police chief

LYFORD – The decision on who will be the new police chief in Lyford is still up in the air. The city has been without a police force since October.

In a meeting Monday night, commissioners discussed how to move forward with approving the position. One official even offered to fill the chief position himself.

Officials say they received 15 applications for the job position. No word on how many applicants they have for the other positions.

A special meeting will be held Friday at 5 p.m. to discuss who will be the new police chief and hopefully the person they select will start within two weeks.

