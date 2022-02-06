Commissioners Implementing Consequences for Unkept Property

HARLINGEN – Cameron County commissioners are implementing tougher consequences when it comes to unkept properties.

Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz said property owners found to be in violation will be given 31 days to clean up their property.

If they don’t, the county will go in, clean it up and bill the property owner. A lien could be placed on the property if the fee isn’t paid.

Environmental Health Director Gus Olivares said the county's abatement order hadn’t been updated in more than 20 years.

“It’s always been important, but you know as we all know the disease situation with the Zika, and the mosquito breeding sites, it’s a priority. When you’ve got a pile of tires that creates thousands of mosquitoes for your neighborhood, you know we need to fix that. We need to remove those tires, abate any nuisance it creates,” Olivares said.

Ruiz said Precinct 4, which runs from the outskirts of San Benito to the Willacy County line, is the largest and currently has about 150 cases of illegal dumping under investigation.