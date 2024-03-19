Community Comes Together at Blood Drive for State Trooper

EDINBURG – The community came together to donate blood for State Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement, along with their families showed their support for the Trooper Sanchez at an Edinburg gymnasium to donate blood Monday.

The news of Trooper Sanchez hits close to home for Patricia Rodriguez.

"I'm very sorry for what happened. I'm married to a state trooper myself and it's just sad that this had to happen," says Rodriguez.

Edinburg Police Department Lieutenant David White donated blood, and says he understands what other law enforcement officers go through.

"We are just men, we're somebody's children and we're doing a job. We're taking care of our community and what happened to this man is tragic," says Lieutenant White.

The show of badges and people at the gymnasium demonstrates the support of the community for Trooper Sanchez’s recovery.

