Community comes together for special birthday celebration

What started off as a wish for a girl with a disability, ended up being an outpouring of love with an important message.

Jessica Gaytan wanted to surprise her daughter Maria for her 18th birthday, but wasn't able to due to the pandemic. Maria suffers from epilepsy and was told that her big party wasn't going to happen.

Regardless of the circumstance, many decided to show up and celebrate with Maria through a drive by birthday party.

Down by the Border a local organization that brings awareness with kids with down syndrome in the Rio Grande Valley showed up to celebrate.

"When somebody doesn't get the same opportunity you did, let's pay it forward," Sergio Zarate, Down By the Border Vice President said.

For more information on Down By the Border visit their website.

Watch the video for the full story.