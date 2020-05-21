Community Donating to Toy Drive

WESLACO – Students and community leaders are at the KRGV studios in Weslaco today to donate to the CHANNEL 5 Toy Drive.

Some of the business leaders have been working with the station for years. Celina Castro of Safelite Autoglass has spearheaded the toy drive at the company for 11 years. Representatives of Raising Cane’s not only brought toys but also brought chicken for staff and volunteers. The Red Hat Society ladies joined us to donate to the toy drive, as they do every year without fail.

We will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys until Tuesday at the Weslaco studio, which is located at 900 East Expressway 83. Donations can also be dropped off at the station's McAllen bureau (1317 E. Nolana Ave.) and Brownsville bureau (2310 N Expressway).

Donated toys will be distributed to children in impoverished areas, foster care and hospitals. Monetary donations are also accepted.